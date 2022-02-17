Brussels: US biotech firm Moderna has informed that an Omicron-specific booster could be ready by August, however, the firm is still gathering clinical data to determine whether that vaccine would offer better protection than a new dose of the existing jab, said the CEO of the firm. Earlier last month, Moderna even began clinical trials for a booster dose specifically designed to target Omicron but initial results from studies in monkeys show the Omicron-specific shot may not offer stronger protection than a new dose of the existing vaccine.Also Read - Haryana Lifts Existing Restrictions as COVID Cases Decline, Urges Residents to Follow Safety Protocols

During a recent interview, Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said that the company aimed to have a booster ready by August 2022, before next autumn when he said more vulnerable people may need it. Moderna's vaccines use mRNA technology to provoke an immune response, similar to the shot developed by Pfizer/BioNTech.

"We believe a booster will be needed. I don't know yet if it is going to be the existing vaccine, Omicron-only, or bivalent: Omicron and existing vaccine, two mRNA in one dose." He said a decision would be made in the coming months when clinical data becomes available.

Bancel also confirmed that under the best-case scenario Moderna would have ready by August 2023 a so-called pan-vaccine that would protect simultaneously against Covid-19, flu, and other respiratory diseases. He added that pricing for this vaccine under development would be “very similar” to that applied to the current vaccine.

Moderna charges different prices for different regions of the world with a range between $15 and $37, according to UNICEF, a United Nations agency involved in the distribution of vaccines to poorer nations.