According to a PTI report, the anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon and struck the orchard near Israel’s border community of Margaliot.

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the Indian government on Tuesday issued an advisory to its nationals living in Israel urging them to “relocate to safe areas” within the country. “In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel. The Embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals,” the Indian Embassy said in a post.

The embassy has also released a helpline number and an email address for assistance and clarification. The contact number and email address are +972-35226748 and consl.telaviv@mea.gov.in respectively.

The embassy also shared a hotline number of the Population and Immigration Authority of Israel in its post. The number is 1700707889.

A man was killed and two others from Kerala were injured in a missile attack in northern Israel on Monday. The deceased was identified as Nibin Maxwell, 31, a native of Kaikulangara in Kollam municipal corporation, Kerala. The injured were identified as Joseph and Paul Melvin.

“The incident happened on Monday evening. Around 4 pm (IST), Nibin spoke to his father and shared his concern about the volatile situation in the region. He told his father that they (the Kerala natives employed on the farm) were planning to move to another location. The missile attack happened later in the evening,” a relative in Kollam said to the Indian Express.

“Initially, we were told that Nibin was injured in the missile attack. Nivin later confirmed the death of his brother,” the family source said.

According to a PTI report, the anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon and struck the orchard near Israel’s border community of Margaliot. The attack is believed to have been carried out by the Shiite Hezbollah faction in Lebanon.

