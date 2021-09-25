New Delhi: US President Joe Biden, who welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday, asserted that ‘India and US are the largest democracies in the world and both nations are committed to taking on the toughest challenges they face together. “This morning, I hosted Prime Minister Modi at the White House as we launch a new chapter in the history of US-India ties. Our two nations are the largest democracies in the world, and we’re committed to taking on the toughest challenges we face — together”, tweeted Biden and shared an image from their meeting.Also Read - PM Modi Gets A Warm Welcome From Joe Biden At The White House, Video Wins Heart | Watch

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has described as “outstanding” his first bilateral meeting with the US president. This was PM Modi’s first in-person meeting with Biden after the latter became the President of the United States in January 2021. “Your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped. The seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and the US,” Prime Minister Modi told Biden.

“Had an outstanding meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden. His leadership on critical global issues is commendable. We discussed how India and USA will further scale-up cooperation in different spheres and work together to overcome key challenges like COVID-19 and climate change,” PM Modi tweeted after the meeting that lasted for nearly 90 minutes.

Later briefing the media, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that President Biden appreciated India”s role that has extended assistance to countries across the world including through pharmaceuticals and vaccines. Shringla stated the issue of H-1B visa also came up during the meeting. “Prime Minister Modi highlighted the issue of getting access for Indian professionals to US and mentioned H1B visa. It’ll be looked into,” he added.