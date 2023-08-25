Home

After Indira Gandhi, Modi First Indian PM To Visit Greece In 40 Years I Why Is This Trip So Significant?

It is noteworthy that PM Modi's visit to Greece holds historical significance, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in four decades.

Modi First Indian PM To Visit Greece In 40 Years. | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: After wrapping up the crucial BRICS summit in South Africa’s Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making his way to Greece on Friday for a day-long visit. The crucial visit was at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. During his one-day visit to the Mediterranean island, PM will sign several agreements and hold discussions on issues such as trade and investment, shipping among others. As per Times of India, Greece is considering the possibility of enlisting India’s assistance in the privatisation of its airports and seaports, with the goal of positioning itself as a key entry point to Europe for India. It is worth noting that, this will be the first by an Indian PM to the Mediterranean island in 40 years.

India’s Ambassador to Greece Rudrendra Tandon stated that PM Modi’s historic visit to Greece and meeting with top leadership will give a “new impetus” to their close bilateral relationship, particularly in areas such as trade, people-to-people contact and security.

First PM In 40 Years To Visit Greece

It is noteworthy that PM Modi’s visit to Greece holds historical significance, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in four decades. The last Indian leader to visit the Mediterranean nation was Indira Gandhi in 1983. This visit follows the revival of ties between the two nations after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Greece in 2021. During his visit, Greece signed the Framework Agreement for the International Solar Alliance and extended support to India on the Missile Technology Control Regime agreement.

PM Modi’s Schedule

On his departure from Johannesburg, PM Modi is about to land in Athens, where he will be accorded a ceremonial welcome. According to the preliminary itinerary, PM Modi is set to hold talks with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with a focus on strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations. Additionally, he will engage with the President of Greece. The itinerary includes interactions with business leaders from both countries, as well as a special engagement with the Indian community residing in Greece. The visit will feature a business lunch hosted by the Greek Prime Minister. In a gesture of respect, PM Modi will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens and will also connect with the Indian community in the same city.

Indian Diaspora Expresses Excitement

The Indian Diaspora in Athens is very excited upon the visit of PM Modi and has expressed happiness. Managing Director of Startup Greece Organization Thanos Paraschos stated that it is very important to have leaders like PM Modi.

“I am here to welcome PM Modi to Greece. We have seen remarkable progress in the technology that has contributed to the world, in the last nine years. Yesterday, was a remarkable day for humanity, we saw the efforts of India Space technology come to life,” ANI quoted Paraschos as saying.

Daljeet Singh who has been living in Greece for the last 30 years stated “…It felt good to know that PM Modi is coming here…It was great of him to open the corridor to Pakistan (Kartarpur Corridor)…We will welcome him with ‘Bhangra’…”

Agenda Of The Meeting

The Ministry of External Affairs told the media before Modi’s departure to Johannesburg that the Greece visit is important and India saw the country as “one of the most important European partners of India”.

Meeting Agenda

Before Modi’s departure to Johannesburg, the Ministry of External Affairs informed the media about the significance of the Greece visit, highlighting that India considers Greece as one of its crucial European partners. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra further emphasized the strong historical and cultural ties between India and Greece, both being modern democracies. “Both India and Greece are not just modern democracies, but we also share close and age-old historical and cultural relations… Both sides will look to expand and diversify the trade and investment segment of cooperation, deepen and expand the defence and security partnership, infrastructure cooperation, shipbuilding industry,” he said.

