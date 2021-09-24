PM Modi’s US visit will conclude on September 25 with an address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) focusing on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

Earlier on Thursday, Modi held the first in-person meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and described India and America as “natural partners”. Noting that India and the US are the largest and oldest democracies, Modi said the two countries share values and their coordination and cooperation is also gradually increasing.

Later in tweet, PM Modi said, “Glad to have met @VP@KamalaHarris. Her feat has inspired the entire world. We talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship, which is based on shared values and cultural linkages.”