New Delhi: Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi has collapsed during a court session and died afterwards, the state TV reported on Monday. If reports are to be believed, Morsi was attending a session in his trial on espionage charges when he fainted and died.

He had been serving a seven-year sentence for fabricating his candidacy application for the 2012 presidential race.

In 2013, after massive protests the military ousted Morsi and crushed the Brotherhood in a major crackdown, arresting Morsi and many others of the group’s leaders.

67-year-old Morsi, who hailed from Egypt’s largest Islamist group, the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president in 2012 in the country’s first free elections following the ouster the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak.

