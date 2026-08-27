Mohan Bhagwat at Madison Square Garden: RSS chief’s New York event oragniser AHEAD’s X account suspended

The development was reported a day after Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was not in favour of the RSS or the event scheduled to take place in New York City.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/mohan-bhagwat-at-madison-square-garden-rss-chiefs-new-york-event-oragniser-aheads-x-account-suspended-8511473/ Copy

X suspended the account of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's organisers in New York ahead of the event at Madison Square Garden. File image/PTI

Days ahead of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s event at New York’s Madison Square Garden, social media platform X has suspended the account of the organisation hosting the programme. AHEAD’s X account, @AheadForum1, has been marked as “unavailable” on the platform. The account was suspended days before RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is due to speak at the Universal Oneness Celebration at the Infosys Theater in New York’s Madison Square Garden on August 29.

Around 5,000 Indian Americans are expected to attend the programme, which is part of the RSS’s global outreach efforts during its centenary year. In a statement, AHEAD said it believed its account may have been suspended by mistake.

Also Read | Mohan Bhagwat at Madison Square Garden: RSS chief’s event in US organised in spirit of open dialogue, says Sangh

Earlier this week, Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed his opposition to the event, while noting that his office might not have the legal authority to cancel a privately organised gathering.

“I don’t support the rally, but I don’t know if the city has any jurisdiction on cancelling a private event,” Mamdani told reporters on Tuesday. His comments have triggered criticism among sections of the Indian-American diaspora and have also drawn opposing reactions from Indian political parties.

The remarks came after left-liberal groups criticised the programme and demanded that it be cancelled. Amid the controversy, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) issued a security advisory asking attendees to stay alert, remain aware of their surroundings and maintain civility during interactions.

According to HAF, the advisory came after attempts by activists targeting Hindu Americans to disrupt the programme and push for its cancellation. The organisation also called on Mamdani to take steps to protect event attendees.

Also Read | ‘Vision of India I was taught…’: Zohran Mamdani opposes to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s upcoming event at NYC

The event has also drawn scrutiny from the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which has urged the US government to consider sanctions against RSS members and Indian officials it alleges are involved in religious freedom violations in India.

“We urge the US government to consider targeted sanctions against RSS members and Indian officials complicit in religious freedom violations, including revoking the visa issued to Mohan Bhagwat and making him ineligible for future entry into the United States,” the body said.