Larkana, Pakistan: Amidst the fears of losing the tag of being on the list of World Heritage Sites, Pakistan's Department of Archaeology has called for "urgent attention" towards the conservation and restoration work at Mohenjo Daro, said media reports. The archaeological treasure of Mohenjo Daro had received record rains from August 16 to 26, measuring 779.5 mm resulting in considerable damage to the site and partial falling of several walls, including the protection wall of the stupa dome, reported Dawn. It was learnt that the Curator of the site in his August 29 letter to the Director, Culture, Antiquities, and Archaeology said, "We have put in efforts to protect the site with our resources."

The role of other departments like Irrigation, Roads, Highways, and Forest was quite essential for safeguarding the world heritage site, as landlords and farmers had not only inserted pipes and given cuts to canals and roads to release water into Mohenjo Daro's channel. However, due to negligence on the part of the above-mentioned departments, the rainwater from nearby agricultural lands had filled the disposal channel, sources said.

This caused a delay in driving out water from the site, the letter said, adding that water had entered even into the campus. After rains, the official concerned at the site said, "We are facing another emergency in the shape of a constant rise in the Indus level."

Although the water level in Indus is low, due to the construction of the metal road on the protection dyke near Mohenjo Daro, paired with the occurrence of fissures, cavities, and dangerous gullies, the department had approached local irrigation officials but in vain, according to the letter. No one had turned up to inspect the site and assess the situation, it said, Dawn reported.