‘Recognise your real enemy’: Mojtaba Khamenei calls for Muslim unity against US, Israel

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has stayed away from public view since taking charge after his father's death in February 28. Now, he has called for uni9fication among Muslim countries in West Asia against US and Israel.

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Referring to Palestine, he questioned whether the situation would have been the same had Muslims been united. File image

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has urged Muslim nations to stay united and recognise what he called their “true enemy”. Writing on X on Sunday, he alleged that the “enemy of Islam” seeks to use differences over race, culture, society, economics, politics and geography to create divisions among Muslims and undermine their strength.

“The enemy of Islam strives to turn racial, cultural, social, economic, political, and geographical difference into a pretext for sowing division among the Muslims to see the erosion of their strength, as he waits for an opportune moment to impose his dominance over them,” Khamenei said. “Anyone in any position who does an action that leads to a division among the Muslims and creates strife within the Islamic community – whether this is done knowingly or unknowingly, intentionally or unintentionally – has advanced the agenda of the enemies of Islam,” he said.

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“And in this day and age, how could anyone attribute this act to ignorance or negligence, when the world’s tyrants, with the criminal US at their forefront, have stripped the deceptive, flimsy masks from the hideous face of their colonial objectives & arrogant, domineering plots?” Khamenei said. Referring to Palestine, he questioned whether the situation would have been the same had Muslims been united.

“If the Muslims had been a single, united hand, which is clenching its fist with firm resolve, would the nation of Palestine have been left so defenceless in this way and subjected to the oppression and crimes of the occupiers?” he said. Khamenei also called for unity among nations and governments on the shores of the Persian Gulf.

“If the nations and governments on the shores of the Persian Gulf had firmly established their unity under the banner of Islam, would corrupt, unprincipled scoundrels have dared to covet their lands and wealth from thousands of kilometres away?” he said. He urged the rulers of Islamic countries, particularly those in West Asia and along the Persian Gulf, to identify their “true enemy”.

“My repeated, emphatic recommendation to the rulers of Islamic countries, particularly those in the West Asian region and along the Persian Gulf, is that you must know who your true enemy is, understand their plots, and confront them,” he said. “The solution to the Islamic Ummah’s problems lies in maintaining unity, friendship, and cooperation in the pursuit of goodness and virtue,” Khamenei said.

Khamenei states United States, Israel as opponents of Muslim unity

He also identified the United States and Israel as opponents of Muslim unity and friendship. “The criminal rulers of the US and the illegitimate Zionist regime are the sworn enemies of this unity [among Muslims] and friendship,” he said. “The criminal rulers of the US and the illegitimate Zionist regime hold an enmity toward the entire Islamic Ummah. In this regard, not even the rulers of these countries – many of whom are considered to be their allies – are exempt,” Khamenei said.

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“And the blatant disrespect and derogatory remarks of the leaders of Global Arrogance directed toward certain leaders of Islamic countries are still fresh in your memory and ours,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, in an address outlining state economic strategy, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said boosting domestic production and reducing reliance on the US dollar in key transactions are essential to building a self-reliant “Resistance Economy”.

Highlighting the duties of a service-oriented administration, the supreme leader, in a post on X, framed economic resilience not merely as a policy choice, but as a mandatory national framework to counter external financial pressure and achieve long-term stability. His remarks came as, on August 24, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the launch of “Operation Economic Outcast”, saying the campaign aims to sever Iran’s financial connections around the world and cut off revenue sources supporting the Iranian regime.