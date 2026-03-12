Home

News

Is Mojtaba Khamenei in coma? Check latest health update of Irans new supreme leader

Is Mojtaba Khamenei in coma? Check latest health update of Iran’s new supreme leader

Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, as claimed by a report, is in a coma. This comes along with his first remarks being made public. Scroll down to know what's happening.

Is Mojtaba Khamenei in coma?

Iran-US Conflict: The tensions between Iran and the United States are rising, which initially led to the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran later declared Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader. Just after his first remarks were made public, the reports have made shocking claims that Mojtaba Khamenei is in a state of coma. In the first statement of Khamenei, which was read by a news anchor of the Iranian State TV, the Strait of Hormuz will remain essentially closed to build pressure, as reported. The contradiction of the statement’s timing, along with Iran’s new supreme leader’s health update, has left everyone confused. Here, we bring all the health updates regarding Mojtaba Khamenei to you.

Now, the first question arises:

Is Mojtaba Khamenei in a coma?

The new Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, as reported by The Sun, is currently in a coma. The report also made a shocking claim that he had lost one of his legs in the attacks in which Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had died. The Sun cited sources and stated that Mojtaba has also been suffering from injuries of serious impact in the liver and stomach.

Reuters reported that he was lightly injured. On the other hand, CNN stated that Khamenei had sustained a fractured foot, along with a bruise near the left eye area and laceration impacts on the face.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Mojtaba Khamenei’s first statement

The first remarks of the new Iranian supreme leader were read by a news anchor on the Iranian State TV. It was read that Iran now “ows to avenge martyrs, keep strait closed,” highlighting to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed to build pressure.

The statement also read about taking compensation from the enemy or destroying its assets to the same level.

What’s the confusion now?

Right after the first remarks of Mojtaba Khamenei were made public, reports of him being in a coma surfaced. Now, the noteworthy point is that the new leader had not made a public appearance on television, and his statements were read by an anchor.

According to the report, the statements of Mojtaba Khamenei on television were read in an attempt to cover up the severity of the injuries he had sustained. It also stated that the new leader was under the intensive care of Iran’s Health Ministry, as his legs and organs were impacted in the attacks.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.