Home

News

Mojtaba Khamenei dead or alive? Ayatollah Khameneis son goes missing amid Israels assassination warning

Mojtaba Khamenei dead or alive? Ayatollah Khamenei’s son goes missing amid Israel’s assassination warning

Mojtaba is described as a mid-ranking cleric who served in Iran’s armed forces during the Iran-Iraq war.

More than a week into the Iran-Israel-US war, the humanitarian toll in Iran continues to rise. According to Al Jazeera, the scale of the devastation is mounting, with official figures revealing that “over 1,300 people have been killed” since the violence began. The developments follow the joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory, which resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei?

After the death of Khamanei, reports started circulating on social media sites and the Iranian media that Mojtaba Khamanei, the second-eldest son of Ali Khamenei, has been chosen to take charge of the country’s top leadership position. However, till now, 56-year-old Mojtaba has not been seen. He has neither issued an official statement nor been seen in public. Neither the Iranian government has released any statement through any medium, including a televised programme. This development comes at a time when Israel has issued a warning that whoever is appointed as Iran’s next Supreme Leader will be a target for elimination.

What warning has Israel issued?

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said, “Every leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue and lead the plan to destroy Israel, to threaten the United States and the free world and the countries of the region, and to suppress the Iranian people—will be an unequivocal target for elimination. It does not matter what his name is or the place where he hides. The Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to prepare and act by all means to carry out the mission as an integral part of the objectives of Operation “Lion’s Roar”. We will continue to act with full force, together with our American partners, to crush the regime’s capabilities and create the conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow it and replace it.”

No official report regarding Mojtaba’s well-being has come. Media reports suggest that he survived the joint US-Israel attack in which his father was assassinated at his office compound. Reports suggest that his wife Zahra Haddad-Adel, and son also died in the attack.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Mojtaba reported elevation to the highest office in the Islamic Republic is expected to carry political sensitivity, particularly as it comes only days after his father was killed in a series of joint US-Israeli strikes that have since spiralled into a broader armed confrontation across the Middle East.

The Islamic Republic has historically positioned itself as an ideological alternative to hereditary monarchy and has been openly critical of dynastic rule. A transition of authority from father to son could therefore invite scrutiny and raise questions about the system’s adherence to its stated principles.

Mojtaba is described as a mid-ranking cleric who served in Iran’s armed forces during the Iran-Iraq war.

Over the years, he has been widely perceived as maintaining strong connections with the IRGC, further reinforcing his standing within the country’s power structure.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.