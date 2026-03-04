Home

Mojtaba Khamenei family, net worth: Know about wife Zahra Haddad Adel and kids as Iran gets new supreme leader after Khamenei’s death

Israeli Media has reported that Ayatollah Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, has been chosen as the successor to his father and will take over as the Supreme Leader.

Israeli Media has reported that Ayatollah Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, has been chosen as the successor to his father and will take over as the Supreme Leader. Senior Israeli officials told Ynet news that the Assembly is expected to formally announce Mojtaba Khamenei as successor in the coming hours. However, no independent confirmation has come from the official Iranian state media on the development. Mojtaba Khamenei is the second eldest son of Ali Khamenei.

Currently, he is 56 years old. Speaking about his personal life, Mojtaba has been married to Zahra Haddad-Adel, the daughter of Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, an Iranian conservative and principlist politician and former chairman of the Parliament. The duo got married, reportedly, in 2094. Zahra Haddad-Adel is reported to have died in joint US-Israel attack against Iran.

Israeli Media described Mojtaba has having a more hard-line position than his father and being behind the violent crackdowns on protesters in Iran. In November 2019, the US Treasury Department issued sanctions against Mojtaba. He was designated for representing the then Supreme Leader in an official capacity despite never being elected or appointed to a government position.The US Treasury further said that the then Supreme Leader had delegated a part of his leadership responsibilities to Mojataba Khamenei, who worked closely with the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and also the Basij Resistance Force (Basij) to advance his father’s destabilizing regional ambitions and oppressive domestic objectives.

It had also been reported that Mojtaba Khamenei has access to luxury properties in London and accounts in the UK, Switzerland and Lichtenstein.

