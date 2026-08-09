Mojtaba Khamenei health: Undated video emerges after reports claim Iran’s Supreme Leader is critically ill

Iran's Mehr News agency releases undated video of Mojtaba Khamenei after Israeli Media report on his poor health. Check details here.

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Iran's Mehr News agency releases undated video of Mojtaba Khamenei after Israeli Media report on his poor health(Photo Credit: Screengrab from video posted by ar.mehrnews.com)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has been largely out of the public eye for months, driving speculation about his health and whereabouts. His absence from his father’s funeral, former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has repeatedly raised questions about his condition. His absence from public ceremonies had become a source of concern and speculation in Iran.

Are reports about Mojtaba Khamenei being critically ill confirmed?

The rumors grew stronger after reports alleged that Mojtaba Khamenei is in critical condition and has been rushed to a hospital. As per Channel 14 (C14), citing sources inside Iran, and a prior report by the Jerusalem Post, which quoted the IranWire outlet and sources close to President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration, rumours that Khamenei is in an “extremely critical condition” are circulating widely at the highest levels of the regime. One source cited by the Jerusalem Post stated, “We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon.”

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What does the latest video of Mojtaba Khamenei show?

However, shutting down the rumours on Iran’s Supreme Leader’s alleged critical condition and hospitalization, Iran’s semi-governmental Mehr News agency published an undated video that showed Mojtaba Khamenei in good health. The video of Mojtaba Khamenei was published for the first time by Mehr, a semi-official news agency sponsored by the government of Iran and run by the Iranian government’s Islamic Development Organisation. The latest development comes as an effort to negate mounting speculation over Khamenei’s health and whereabouts.

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei amid health concerns?

The Supreme Leader position was taken up by Khamenei shortly after his father was killed during the joint US-Israeli military operations that took place on February 28, 2026. He has yet to be seen in public since becoming the Supreme Leader and has chosen to only communicate through written statements.

He(Mojtaba) reportedly sustained injuries and suspected disfigurement during the initial attacks on his father’s compound, which caused him to take shelter and compelled him to communicate with senior regime figures through a slow network of intermediaries to avoid targeting..The ongoing uncertainty surrounding his situation leads President Masoud Pezeshkian to confirm in a state TV interview that communicating directly with Khamenei is currently “very difficult.”

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International and regional reports have posed questions about his location and capabilities many times. In July, Saudi broadcaster al-Hadath, citing information from an Israeli security source, said that Khamenei was “not in Iran.” Around the same time, US President Donald Trump asserted in a Fox News interview that Iran’s top military leadership had been eliminated, claiming that Khamenei was “90% gone” and incapacitated following the military campaign.Iranian state officials have previously downplayed the severity of his initial injuries, but the persistent lack of live appearances or direct public addresses continues to fuel intense regional and international speculation regarding his health and leadership stability.

What is the latest update on the US-Iran war?

At present, US Central Command stated that US Sailors conducted maintenance on F/A-18E Super Hornets on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) to ensure carrier strike group assets remain mission ready to enforce the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 8, CENTCOM redirected 53 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2. The U.S. military has also permitted more than 30 ships to pass through the blockade for humanitarian aid.