Mojtaba Khamenei to be killed? Israel issues stern warning to Iran, threatens to eliminate successor to Ali Khamenei

New Delhi: Days after eliminating Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, Israel has now threatened to kill the country's next Supreme Leader. Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz, on Wedn

New Delhi: Days after eliminating Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, Israel has now threatened to kill the country’s next Supreme Leader. Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz, on Wednesday, said that whoever Iran selects as the country’s next Supreme Leader will be eliminated. In his post on X on Wednesday, the Israeli Defense Minister wrote, “Threats by the Iranian regime to eliminate Israel and to intimidate the United States and countries in the region, will not be tolerated. Any leader appointed to continue and lead the plan to oppress the Iranian people will remain a target for Israel.”

It is important to note that on Tuesday, Israel targeted the building of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, the body responsible for selecting the new Supreme Leader.

Khamenei’s son could become the new Supreme Leader:

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is set to be chosen as Iran’s next Supreme Leader, as per several media reports. Notably, Ali Khamenei, who served as the country’s Supreme Leader for 36 years, did not have a formally designated successor. It is important to note that Iran’s three-member council will approve the name of the new Supreme Leader.

Who are the members of the council?

The council responsible for finalizing the new Supreme Leader includes Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i. Currently, this council is making key decisions. Due to the ongoing attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel, along with the death of the country’s leadership, a situation of uncertainty and turmoil has emerged.

US and Israel launch scathing attack in Iran

The United States and Israel have launched bloody attacks in Iran from Saturday morning. As per the latest report, more than 700 people have reportedly been killed in these strikes, including 165 schoolgirls in an attack on a girls’ school. The United States has also continuously targeted government buildings and residential areas in Tehran and other major cities.

Iran has launched retaliatory missile strikes in response to the joint US–Israeli attacks. Iran has fired missiles at Israeli cities and has also targeted US military bases in Gulf regions such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Bahrain. As a result, widespread instability has spread across West Asia.

