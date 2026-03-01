Who might replace Iran’s supreme leader? Know about Ayatollah Khamenei’s son Mojtaba

Home

Iran is choosing a new leader. Mojtaba Khamenei is a top candidate for the job, but many people are arguing about whether it is fair for a son to follow his father. This choice will change Iran’s future.

Following Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death, much attention has turned to his possible successors. One name that has popped up frequently is Mojtaba Khamenei, the second-eldest son of the former leader who is believed to have substantial influence over Iran’s leadership.

The second-eldest son of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is currently a mid-ranking cleric within Iran’s Supreme Leader system. Mojtaba was born in Mashhad in 1969 and served in the Iran-Iraq War during the late eighties.

He also studied religion in the holy city of Qom. However, insiders claim he has built power through decades of serving alongside his father’s senior advisers and controlling access to the supreme leader’s office.

Mojtaba has cultivated close relationships with many of the regime’s top clerics and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to Iranian journalists.

Speculation about Mojtaba succeeding his father has thrust him into international headlines. The decision about who will succeed Khamenei and control Iran’s army, judiciary, foreign policy, and revolutionary bodies will be made by the regime’s top clerics and political figures.

Mojtaba Khamenei: A Possible Contender for Succession?

A precedent was set when the Islamic regime chose Ayatollah Khamenei over founder Ayatollah Khomeini’s son in 1989, bloodline does not automatically grant someone the right to lead. Shiite clerics are supposed to gain power through their religiosity and piety.

This decision could cast doubt on the legitimacy of Iran’s theocratic regime and anger many inside Iran if Ayatollah Khamenei’s son takes power. Mojtaba Khamenei has never served in a top leadership position in Iran, and his qualifications for becoming Iran’s next supreme leader have been called into question.

Iran’s law states that Khamenei’s successor will be appointed by the Assembly of Experts, which is made up of 88 Iranians elected by the public. While his influence over Iran’s regime gives him an advantage, he still must be approved by voters and senior clerics.

It is unclear who will succeed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Iran mourns his death. One of his many sons who could gain control of the country is Mojtaba Khamenei.

