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Mojtaba Khamenei in massive trouble as Saudi Arabia issues an open threat to Tehran after Gulf attacks, says Iran will have to face consequences

Mojtaba Khamenei in massive trouble as Saudi Arabia issues an open threat to Tehran after Gulf attacks, says ‘Iran will have to face consequences’

Prince Faisal made these remarks after an emergency meeting of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries in Riyadh.

Mojtaba Khamenei in massive trouble as Saudi Arabia issues an open threat

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia has issued a strong warning to Tehran amid Iran’s attack on Gulf Arabia. In a stern message to Iran, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that Iran will have to face the consequences of its attacks on neighboring countries. He further added that if Iran believes that the Gulf nations are incapable of responding, then Tehran is mistaken. He also accused Iran of crossing the line and said that Gulf countries reserve the right to take military action if necessary. He emphasized that they will neither be blackmailed nor intimidated by Iran.

It is important to note that Prince Faisal made these remarks after an emergency meeting of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries in Riyadh. He said Iran needs to reconsider its behavior. He also added that Iran’s actions will have political and moral repercussions for itself. According to Faisal, repeated attacks by Iran have eroded trust.

Notably, during the meeting itself, Iran reportedly launched attacks on Riyadh and Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City. Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated, “We will neither bow to blackmail nor be intimidated. The Iranians have not understood the message and have crossed the limits against their neighbors.” He also made it clear that non-political options remain on the table.”

Here are some of the key details:

The Saudi Foreign Minister described Iran’s attacks as an attempt to blackmail Arab and Islamic countries.

The Saudi foreign minister said Iran is pursuing a policy of coercion.

Iran’s conduct has long been based on supporting militias and extremist groups.

Iran must understand that it will have to bear the consequences of this approach, Saudi foreign minister said

All necessary measures will be taken to curb Iran’s aggression.

Saudi Arabia and its allies possess significant capabilities, and the patience shown so far will not last indefinitely.

It is important to note that Saudi Arabia’s warning comes at a time when Iran has allegedly targeted energy infrastructure in Qatar, the UAE, and Riyadh. On Wednesday, Iran carried out major attacks in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. Qatar stated that the Ras Laffan Industrial City—home to the world’s largest LNG production facility—has suffered significant damage in the attack.

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