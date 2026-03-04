Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, elected Iran’s new Supreme Leader: Report

Home

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, elected Irans new Supreme Leader: Report

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been chosen as the country’s next Supreme Leader, as per media reports.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been chosen as the country’s next Supreme Leader, as per the media reports. It is to be noted that Iran’s powerful Assembly of Experts has approved Mojtaba’s name for the position. According to the reports by Iran International, citing informed sources, “The Assembly of Experts elected Ali Khamenei’s son Mojtaba as the next Supreme Leader.”

Who has been elected Iran’s new Supreme Leader?

Tensions have escalated following a coordinated offensive launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28. The US and Israel jointly launched military strikes on the Islamic country on Saturday. Iran responded by firing drones and missiles at Israel and US military installations across the Gulf, and also at the global business hub of Dubai.

Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran. Iranian state media confirmed the same on Sunday, triggering a wave of protests and mourning across the world, including India.

Mojtaba Khamenei (56) has been chosen as successor to his father, Ali Khamenei. He is the second-oldest son of Ali Khamenei and has long been viewed by observers as a possible successor.

His promotional announcement is being viewed in a politically sensitive context, coming just days after his father’s death from coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes that have resulted in a new level of military engagement throughout the Mideast.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a strongly worded statement condemning the killing of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, describing it as a “terrorist act” by the United States and the “Zionist regime” of Israel.

Iran’s Supreme Leader’s office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic’s history. Ayatollah Khamenei succeeded the Revolution’s founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989, and his tenure was marked by consistent opposition to Western influence.

