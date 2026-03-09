Home

News

Mojtaba Khamenei injured in US-Israel Airstrike, says Irans state TV

Mojtaba Khamenei injured in US-Israel Airstrike, says Iran’s state TV

A fire broke out in a house in Baghdad’s southern Al I’alam neighbourhood after a drone struck the area, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.

मोजतबा खामेनेई अली खामेनेई के दूसरे बेटे हैं

Mojtaba Khamenei, who is all set to take charge as the new Supreme Leader of Iran, has reportedly been injured in the U.S.–Israel airstrikes, according to media reports. Iran’s state TV called Mojtaba Khamenei “Jaanbaz [injured war veteran] of Ramadan”, allegedly suggesting he’s been wounded in the ongoing war.

Earlier, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian had said that the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei’s as Supreme Leader heralds a “new era of dignity and strength” for the country, Al Jazeera reported.

“This valuable choice is a manifestation of the will of the Islamic nation to consolidate national unity; a unity that, like a solid barrier, has made the Iranian nation resistant to the conspiracies of the enemies,” Fars news agency cited Pezeshkian as saying.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.