Home

News

Mojtaba Khamenei takes big decision after assuming office as Irans new Supreme Leader, orders fresh missiles attacks on Israel

Mojtaba Khamenei takes big decision after assuming office as Iran’s new Supreme Leader, orders fresh missiles attacks on Israel

Mojtaba Khamenei is the second-oldest son of Ali Khamenei.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Ali Khamenei, has been appointed Iran’s new Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts, Iranian state media reported. In a post on X, Press TV said, “Iran’s Assembly of Experts has appointed Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Leader of the Islamic Republic.” Following his appointment, Iran launched its first missile strike at Israel. Prior to his appointment, both Israel and the United States had issued warnings against the new Supreme Leader’s name. Trump had expressed his desire to be personally involved in selecting Iran’s next Supreme Leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel joint military strike last week.

For the unversed, Mojtaba Khamenei is the second-oldest son of Ali Khamenei. Israeli Media described Mojtaba as having a more hard-line position than his father and being behind the violent crackdowns on protesters in Iran. Talking about his net worth, it had also been reported that Mojtaba Khamenei has access to luxury properties in London and accounts in the UK, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

As per the media reports, Iran carried out its first attack on Israel following the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader. Taking to Telegram, Iran’s state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), wrote, “Iran fires the first wave of missiles under Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei towards occupied territories.” The broadcaster also shared images of the missile strike.

Israel has issued a warning that whoever is appointed as Iran’s next Supreme Leader will be a target for elimination.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said, “Every leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue and lead the plan to destroy Israel, to threaten the United States and the free world and the countries of the region, and to suppress the Iranian people—will be an unequivocal target for elimination. It does not matter what his name is or the place where he hides. The Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to prepare and act by all means to carry out the mission as an integral part of the objectives of Operation “Lion’s Roar”. We will continue to act with full force, together with our American partners, to crush the regime’s capabilities and create the conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow it and replace it.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.