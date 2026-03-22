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Mojtaba Khamenei alive but not in control of Iran? Reports raise big questions over Supreme Leaders authority amid ongoing crisis

Mojtaba Khamenei alive but not in control of Iran? Reports raise big questions over Supreme Leader’s authority amid ongoing crisis

Mojtaba Khamenei’s disappearance from public view sparks global concern, with reports suggesting he is alive but possibly injured, raising doubts about Iran’s leadership stability and control.

Mystery deepens around Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei as his prolonged absence fuels global speculation over his health, control, and the future of the nation’s leadership.

Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen or heard from since assuming office earlier this month. Speculation about the mystery continues to grow as intelligence services worldwide attempt to ascertain if he is in control of Iran or even alive.

Late last month, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s former supreme leader, was killed by a combined US-Israel airstrike. He was immediately replaced by his son Mojtaba Khamenei in what has been described as the beginning of one of the most tumultuous periods in Middle Eastern politics in years.

Confirmed Dead, But Apparently Alive

Multiple outlets have confirmed that Khamenei is in fact alive. Yet, as days pass by with no public appearance or speech from Khamenei himself, questions continue to grow. After being sworn in earlier this month he has only released written statements read by Iranian state television anchors. Never before has a Supreme Leader of Iran refused to address the public in person.

On Nowruz, Iran’s most celebrated holiday, Khamenei failed to address the nation as was expected of him. Some intelligence officials believe he may be in hiding due to threats on his life. However, many believe his absence is due to sickness or injury.

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Was Mojtaba Khamenei Injured?

In recent days there have been rumors that Khamenei was injured during the attack that killed his father. One report from Lebanon claims he suffered a leg injury while others claim he was killed during the attack but his death was kept from the public.

CNN recently reported that there are claims Khamenei is in critical condition in Germany receiving life support. But Iranian government officials have gone on record saying he is “safe and sound.” As internet users continue to come up with conspiracies and memes calling him the “cardboard ayatollah” because he has not appeared in public, one question continues to plague the world’s intelligence community.

Is Iran Just Photoshopping Mojtaba’s Picture?

It has recently been brought to light that Iran may very well be using artificial intelligence to fake Mojtaba Khamenei’s appearances. Some still images that were supposedly of Khamenei appeared to have been photoshopped while others are said to have been prerecorded.

Intelligence analysts are speculating this is all done on purpose to keep the public of Iran reassured that a figurehead still remains in power while Iran rebuilds and attempts to quell the expected violence that is to come with Israel and US forces in nearby Iraq and Syria.

Who’s Really Running Iran?

For now Iran continues to launch missile strikes but it is still unknown if Khamenei is in control or if someone else has taken the reigns. Iran’s cabinet hasn’t commented on his absence or condition and it’s unknown if the military knows about his condition.

While CIA and Mossad intelligence have found no reason to believe that Iran’s government will fall over night, there is consensus that if things continue as they have Iran will lose power internally.

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