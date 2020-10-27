New Delhi: In a big victory for Donald Trump a week before the presidential election 2020, the US Senate has confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The vote was 52-48 along largely partisan lines with no Democrats voted to confirm Barrett. Only one Republican, Senator Susan Collins, who faces a tough re-election battle in Maine, voted against the president’s nominee in Monday evening’s vote. Also Read - Fake Melania? New Photo of US First Lady Triggers 'Body Double' Conspiracy Theories

"This is a momentous day for America, for the United States Constitution, and for the fair and impartial rule of law. Justice Amy Coney Barrett "is one of our Nation's most brilliant legal scholars, and she will make an outstanding justice on the highest court in our land", said President Trump after Barrett took the oath of office at the White House on Monday night.

The event took place on the south lawn of the executive mansion, a month after a similar event to unveil Justice Barrett as the president's nominee was linked to a COVID-19 outbreak that was followed by the president himself testing positive for the disease.

LIVE: President Trump participates in the swearing-in ceremony of the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett https://t.co/nGav1ldptD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 27, 2020