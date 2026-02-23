Home

‘Monday or Tuesday’: Former US intelligence officer tells when US could launch attack on Iran, reveals US Army’s full plan

According to the former CIA officer, the US will make a final decision on a military strike against Iran early next week.

The Pentagon is reportedly prepared for the worst-case scenario.

New Delhi: Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated over the development of nuclear weapons. The US has encircled Iran with aircraft carriers, which can deploy fifth-generation fighter jets like the F-22 Raptor and F-35. Additionally, military cargo planes like the C-17 Globemaster are unloading weapons and other supplies at US airbases in the Middle East. Meanwhile, a former CIA officer has revealed a possible date for an attack on Iran.

Attack on Iran imminent: Ex-CIA officer

According to former CIA officer John Kiriakou, the US will make a final decision on a military strike against Iran early next week, although public messages from Washington indicate that the path to diplomacy remains open. Speaking on the popular Julian Dorey podcast in New York, the former CIA officer said that a former intelligence colleague who visited the White House has revealed that an attack on Iran could be imminent.

‘US Will attack Iran on Monday or Tuesday’

Kiriakou said, “A friend of mine is a former CIA officer. He was talking to friends at the White House and told me that a decision has been made to attack Iran on Monday, February 23, or Tuesday, February 24.”

He further said, “President Donald Trump recently gave Tehran 10 days to accept a comprehensive proposal, which includes ending its ballistic missile program, uranium enrichment, and supporting groups like Hamas, Houthis. And Hezbollah. But this deadline does not guarantee averting military action.” He called it a strategy, saying, “They’ll give you 10 days or two weeks, but then attack just two days later.”

Movement at US military bases

Amidst the former CIA officer’s claims, reports indicate that the US has begun increasing its military strength at key military bases in the Middle East. According to a report in The New York Times, troops are being transferred from Qatar’s Al Udeid base. Changes have been observed at US bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, the UAE, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

