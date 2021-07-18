New Delhi: After Covid-19, China reported its first death due to Monkey B Virus (BV). A Beijing-based vet, who succumbed to the virus, was also the country’s first human infection case with Monkey B Virus, reported The Global Times.Also Read - India vs England: Shikhar Dhawan TROLLED For Picture With Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara After Bagging a Pair in Practice Match Against Essex

The 53-year-old male vet, who worked for an institution researching on non-human primates, showed early-onset symptoms of nausea and vomiting, a month after he dissected two dead monkeys in early March, China CDC Weekly English Platform of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention revealed on Saturday.

The vet sought treatment in several hospitals, and eventually died on May 27, said the journal. It said that there were no fatal or even clinically evident BV infections in China before, thus the vet’s case marks the first human infection case with BV identified in China. His family members and close contacts have tested negative for the the infection and are reportedly safe for now.