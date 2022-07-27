Tokyo: Japan’s Yamaguchi city has been tackling with a group of monkeys since July 8. This group of wild monkeys from the nearby mountains have entered the city and caused havoc. Although there has been no serious injuries, as many as 49 people reported mild scratches and bruises caused by the monkeys. One of the monkeys was put down by tranquilizer by the authorities on Tuesday.Also Read - Japanese City of Yamaguchi Alarmed By Biting, Clawing, Attacking Monkeys. Watch Viral Video

Officials in Yamaguchi city have been trying for weeks to track down the group of monkeys, who have made national headlines by assaulting residents, leaving mostly mild scratches and bites, reports The Guardian.

The monkeys, Japanese macaques, are seen commonly across large parts of the country, and are a pest in some areas, eating crops and even entering homes, but the spate of attacks in Yamaguchi is unusual. Some residents have told local media they now carry umbrellas and tree-cutting scissors to defend themselves.

Initially, the city was not sure if the attacks were the work of multiple monkeys or a single aggressive individual. The intruders had in some cases entered houses by sliding open screen doors, or going through windows.

The story has made headlines in Japan in recent weeks, with people reporting regular invasions. “I heard crying coming from the ground floor so I hurried down,” one father told the Mainichi Shimbun daily. “Then I saw a monkey hunching over my child.”

“I was vacuuming when I heard my child crying, so I turned around and saw the monkey had grabbed her by the legs while she was playing on the floor. It looked like it was trying to drag her outside,” the baby’s mother told local media.

Last weekend, the monkey opened the screen door of a first-floor apartment and scratched the leg of a four-year-old girl, leaving her with minor injuries, before attacking other people nearby, according to the Kyodo news agency.

The monkey, said to be 40-50cm in height, also invaded a local kindergarten classroom and scratched a four-year-old girl.

Local police are reportedly on high alert. They have set traps for the animal and warned people not to leave their windows open. The local mayor's office has distributed flyers telling local residents to be on the lookout.

They are not the only wild animals that have forced people in Japan to be more vigilant. In recent years there have been bear sightings and attacks across the country, along with a smaller number involving wild boar, including an incident last year in which two of the animals injured half a dozen people in a Hiroshima park before being shot dead.