London: Britain has recorded another 104 cases of monkeypox, taking the national count to 470, the Health Security Agency (HSA) said.

The Health Security Agency (HSA) has also urged people in Britain to contact a sexual health clinic if they have a rash with blisters, and if in the past three weeks they have been in close contact, including sexual contact, with someone who has or might have monkeypox (even if they've not been tested yet), or have been to West or Central Africa, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Anyone can get monkeypox, particularly if you have had close contact, including sexual contact, with an individual with symptoms," said HAS. Of the 470 cases, 452 were reported in England, 12 in Scotland, 4 in Wales, and 2 in Northern Ireland, according to the HSA.

The HSA also added that currently, most monkeypox cases have been detected in men who are gay, bisexual, or have sex with men. On June 8, a new law declaring monkeypox as a legally notifiable disease came into force across Britain, meaning all doctors in England are required to notify their local council or local Health Protection Team about any suspected cases.

As of Wednesday, 35 countries have reported a total of 1,678 cases.

