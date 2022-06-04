New Delhi: Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam on Saturday said that the country has confirmed 58 cases of monkeypox.Also Read - Gun Control In Canada: Trudeau Announces 'Freeze' On Handgun Ownership

The confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported nationally, including 52 cases from Quebec, five from Ontario, and one from Alberta, said Theresa Tam while speaking to reporters at a health briefing, reports Xinhua news agency.

She said the risk of exposure to monkeypox "isn't exclusive to any group or setting", warning that anyone could get infected and spread the virus if they come into close contact with an infected person or their contaminated objects.

At present, at least 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported from 30 non-endemic countries worldwide, Tam said.

Monkeypox is a sylvatic zoonosis that may cause infections in humans and the disease usually occurs in forested parts of Central and West Africa.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus which belongs to the orthopoxvirus family.