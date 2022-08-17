Monkeypox Update: Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom said on Wednesday shared updates on the monkeypox virus.Also Read - Dog Tests Positive For Monkeypox Virus As WHO Issues Guidelines. Check Details Here

More than 35,000 cases of #monkeypox have now been reported to WHO, from 92 countries and territories, with 12 deaths. Almost 7,500 cases were reported last week, a 20% increase over the previous week, which was also 20% more than the week before: WHO DG Dr Tedros Adhanom pic.twitter.com/YtMa0Sm3EF — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

Also Read - WHO Names Monkeypox As Clades I, IIa And IIb To Avoid Social, Cultural Offence

He informed that more than 35,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported to the WHO from 92 countries and territories, with 12 deaths. Almost 7,500 cases were reported last week, a 20% increase over the previous week, which was also 20% more than the week before.