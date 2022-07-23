Monkeypox Cases in Canada: The number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada has gone up to 681 as per the updated figure by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). Out of the 681 cases, 331 are from Quebec, 288 from Ontario, 48 from British Columbia, 12 from Alberta, and two from Saskatchewan, Xinhua news agency reported. The PHAC said it is working closely with provincial and territorial public health partners to ensure coordination of the national strategic response, and that provinces and territories determine their immunization programs based on their unique circumstances.Also Read - Breaking: WHO Declares Monkeypox ‘Global Health Emergency’ Amid Rising Cases Across Globe

As of July 18, Quebec, the province most impacted by the monkeypox outbreak in the country, has administered 12,553 doses of vaccine to high-risk individuals. The majority of Quebec regions have opened vaccination to the population at risk, said the PHAC.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact including sexual contact, with an infected person's skin, bodily fluids, mucosal surfaces, and contaminated objects, such as sex toys, or shared personal items, such as clothing, linens, bedding, towels, toothbrushes, and utensils, according to the PHAC.

(With agency inputs)