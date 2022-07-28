New Delhi: Amid rising monkeypox cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) advised men at risk of disease to consider “limiting sexual partners for now”. The best way to reduce risk of exposure is “making safe choices for yourselves and others”, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.Also Read - Monkeypox Scare: Task Force To Be Set Up To Provide Guidance To Govt On Tackling Virus Spread

“For men who have sex with men, this includes for the moment, reducing your sexual partners.” He also asked them to reconsider having sex with new partners.

Although 98 per cent cases are among men who have sex with men, the WHO Director General stressed anyone can get exposed to monkeypox. “Transmission can also happen in households through close contact with people such as hugging, kissing and using contaminated towels or bedding,” Ghebreyesus said.

“This is an outbreak that can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals take steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups including children, pregnant women and the immunosuppressed.”

Monkeypox spreads mainly through skin-to-skin contact, but it can also be transmitted through linens used by someone with monkeypox. Although it’s been moving through the population like a sexually transmitted disease, officials have been watching for other types of spread that could expand the outbreak.

Health officials said over 2,800 US cases have been reported as part of an international outbreak that emerged two months ago. About 99 per cent have been men who reported having sex with other men.