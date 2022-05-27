London: Over fears of monkeypox becoming an endemic across Europe if it makes the jump to animals, European health authorities have asked the patients infected with the virus to either kill or isolate their pet hamsters, gerbils and guinea pigs. According to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s data, the European Union has confirmed 118 cases of monkeypox. Spain and Portugal have reported the largest outbreaks in the EU with 51 and 37 cases, respectively. The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed 90 cases of the virus so far.Also Read - Monkeypox Outbreak: ICMR Urges People To Watch Out For THESE 5 Symptoms. Deets Inside

Globally, about 200 confirmed cases and more than 100 suspected cases of viral infection have been detected in over 20 countries. Although the natural reservoir of monkeypox is unknown, experts believe it comes from rodents in the west and central Africa, where the disease is endemic. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Maharashtra Reports 536 New COVID Cases, 329 Recoveries in Last 24 Hours

“Rodent pets should ideally be isolated in monitored facilities, complying with respiratory isolation (for example, a laboratory) and animal welfare conditions (for example, government facilities, kennels or animal welfare organisations), and tested (by PCR) for exposure before quarantine ends,” the ECDC said, in a statement. Also Read - Monkeypox Scare in India: Mumbai Civic Body Readies Isolation Ward in Hospital, Issues Advisory

Pet rodents — including hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs and mice — are considered most at risk, as they are known to be susceptible to the disease. Other animals, including dogs and cats, should also be kept indoors — but can isolate at home as the risks of contracting the virus are lower, according to a report by The Telegraph.

Quoting Prof David Robertson, from the Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, the publication reported that although the threat of monkeypox jumping from humans to pets to wildlife is low, it is a “valid concern”. If this happens, it would be incredibly difficult to trace the spread of the virus – which could jump back into humans from wildlife, triggering recurrent outbreaks.

“This virus does have quite a wide host range which is always worrying in terms of potential to establish in a new host species… it would seem sensible to monitor any animals/pets that infected people are in contact with,” Robertson was quoted as saying.

Some experts, however, have downplayed the risks. Professor Ian H Brown, head of the virology department at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), said the threat remained “theoretical”, with diseases “more readily” jumping the other way, from humans to animals.

“There are lots of uncertainties so (it is) always prudent in such situations to educate people and mitigate such risks,” he told the Telegraph.

“To date few animal species have known susceptibility to the virus. No companion dog cases have been reported during this event to date or in previous events.”