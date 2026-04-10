Home

News

More extreme: Israels IDF makes BIG statement on Irans new regime

‘More extreme’: Israel’s IDF makes BIG statement on Iran’s new regime

The representative of IDF in Knesset talked about the new regime of Iran and called it "more extreme." Scroll down to read details.

'More extreme': Israel's IDF makes BIG statement on Iran's new regime

Iran-Israel tensions: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have given a statement, highlighting the strength of Iran’s new regime. It was stated in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, by the forces. This comes after the escalating tensions of West Asia, which led to the elimination of many top officials of Iran.

‘More extreme’: IDF on Iran’s new regime

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) mentioned that the new regime of Iran was “more extreme”, as reported by the Times of Israel.

According to the report, the sources told the sources that the new regime people “are considered to be far more ideologically rigid than the previous political leadership”.

The representatives of the IDF told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee about the same. After the death of the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was made the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic. Alongside this, the

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

US-Iran Ceasefire

The United States and Iran had agreed on a temporary ceasefire for two weeks. This comes after the continuous escalations between the two nations, which led to the elimination of multiple officials.

Who died in the conflict between Iran and the US?

From the beginning of the conflict, many Iranian leaders have been killed in attacks and strikes. These include the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, security chief Ali Larijani, defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC chief Mohammad Pakpour, supreme leader’s advisor Ali Samkhani, and Chief of staff Abdol Rahim Mousavi, and the spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini.

Tensions in West Asia

The tensions in West Asia have seen a great escalation after February 28. After the ceasefire, Israel had also attacked Lebanon, which led to the death of over 250 individuals. The strikes were conducted in the southern suburbs of Beirut, southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley.

“In light of Lebanon’s repeated requests to ​open direct ​negotiations with Israel, I instructed ‌the ⁠cabinet yesterday to start direct negotiations with Lebanon as ​soon as ​possible,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier.

According to a CNN report, the Prime Minister of Lebanon is expected to visit Washington after Israel’s urging for direct negotiations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.