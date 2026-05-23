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More forceful and bitter consequences: Irans chilling warning to US against resuming war

‘More forceful and bitter consequences’: Iran’s chilling warning to US against resuming war

It can be surmised that Iran is rapidly replenishing its weapons and production capabilities that were hit badly by US-Israeli strikes.

Iran warns US against restarting the war. (Representational image/AI image)

New Delhi: Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s top negotiator and parliament speaker on Saturday, 23 May, said that Iran has rebuilt its armed forces during the ceasefire with the US that came into effect on 8 April after 40 days of war that started on 28 February, with Israeli attacks on the country. Ghalibaf’s statement assumes great significance as it unequivocally tells the world about Iran restoring its military strength. Interestingly, a US intelligence report had pointed out that the Persian nation was rebuilding its military capabilities after fighting the USA and Israel.

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What Did Bagher Ghalibaf Say?

Ghalibaf stated that Iran has restructured its military, adding that if the United States “foolishly restarts the war”, the consequences would be “more forceful and bitter” than at the start of the conflict.

“Our armed forces have rebuilt themselves during the ceasefire period in such a way that if Trump commits another act of folly and restarts the war, it will certainly be more crushing and bitter for the United States than on the first day of the war,” Ghalibaf posted on social media, news agency AFP reported.

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The warning from Tehran comes at a time when it is speculated that Trump might order fresh attacks.

US Intelligence On Iran’s Rebuilding Its Armed Forces?

A CNN report had suggested a few days ago that Iran might have resumed some of its drone production after many of them were used during the nearly six weeks of war. Also, it is believed that Tehran’s drones and missiles had been depleted by more than half, and its production facilities were affected by the continuous aerial attacks carried out by the United States and Israel.

Also Read: US depletes its missile arsenal to protect Israel in Iran war; now rendered much weaker militarily: Report

Citing sources, this report further said that Iran has already restarted some of its drone production during the ceasefire that came into effect on 8 April, and it could fully restructure its drone attack capability in as few as six months.

It can be surmised that Iran is rapidly replenishing its weapons and production capabilities that were hit badly by US-Israeli strikes, the report said, quoting sources familiar with US intelligence assessments, adding that the US intelligence indicates Iran’s military is ‘reconstituting much faster than initially estimated.

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