New Delhi: Amid the escalating tensions between the neighbouring countries, it has now come light that Nepal's FM radio channels that close to the border with India are broadcasting propaganda to back Kathmandu's claim on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, residents in India's border villages said.

Recently, Nepal's Parliament unanimously passed Constitution Amendment Bill to update its new political map which incorporated three strategically important Indian areas nameldy Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura. This move was strongly opposed by India.

Further, these radio stations have also started giving weather reports on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, treating them as Nepalese territory, Krishna Garbiyal, a Rang community leader based in Dharchula said.

“Some Nepalese FM channels have of late started playing anti-India speeches in between Nepali songs,” said Shalu Datal, a resident of Dantu village in Pithoragarh’s Dharchula sub-division.

“As people on both sides of the border listen to Nepali songs, they also hear the anti-India speeches delivered by Nepalese leaders in between them,” she said.

The main FM stations playing anti-India content between songs are Naya Nepal and Kalapani Radio, Datal said.

“Some old channels like Mallikarjun Radio and a website named annapurna.online are also broadcasting reports depicting Kalapani as Nepalese territory,” she said.

The FM stations are situated at Chabrigar near the district headquarters in Nepal’s Dharchula.

The stations have a range of about three kilometers and can be heard in Dharchula, Baluakot, Jauljibi and Kalika on the Indian side of the border.

However, the district administration and police said they have no information about any anti-India propaganda launched by Nepal through its FM radio channels.

“We have no feedback from our intelligence units on the subject,” Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Preeti Priyadarshini said.

Dharchula Circle Officer V K Acharya also expressed ignorance.

“Our intelligence units have not yet spoken about any such anti-India propaganda by Nepal,” he said.

Ashok Nabiyal, a leader from Vyas Valley, said Indian intelligence agencies active on the border need to take cognizance of the situation to be able to counter the propaganda.

(With agency inputs)