More than 40 people killed, many others injured in warehouse explosion in Myanmar

A rescue worker who arrived immediately at the blast site stated that by Sunday evening, 46 bodies—including those of six children—had been recovered and sent for funeral.

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New Delhi: More than 45 people were killed in an explosion that occurred at a house in Myanmar on Sunday. It is reported that the house was being used to store explosives intended for mining operations. The blast took place around noon in Kaunghtup village, located in Namkham Township. Approximately 70 other people were injured in the explosion, several of whom are in critical condition. The area is situated about 3 kilometers south of the Chinese border. This region is controlled by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), a rebel faction in Myanmar. It is an ethnic armed group that has long been engaged in guerrilla warfare against the Myanmar government.

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46 Bodies Recovered

A rescue worker who arrived immediately at the blast site stated that by Sunday evening, 46 bodies—including those of six children—had been recovered and sent for funeral. Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to security concerns, the rescue worker added that 74 injured individuals had been transported to the township hospital and that rescue operations were still underway. Another rescue worker present in Namkham, also speaking on the condition of anonymity, reported that approximately 40 people had died and that more than 100 houses near the blast site had sustained damage.

Why Were the Explosives Stored There?

‘Shwe Phee Myay,’ an online news agency based in Myanmar’s Shan State, reported that the death toll stands between 50 and 55. The agency published photos and videos showing smoke billowing from the blast site, damaged houses, and the debris scattered in the aftermath. China’s state broadcaster, CCTV, reported that the explosion resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, in addition to causing severe damage to numerous homes. However, CCTV did not provide specific casualty figures. It was reported that, according to preliminary investigations, the explosion occurred at a site where large quantities of explosives used in mining operations were stored.

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What the Ta’ang National Liberation Army Said

In a statement released on its Telegram channel, the ‘Ta’ang National Liberation Army’ (TNLA) explained that the group’s economic department had stockpiled ‘gelignite’ for use in mining and stone quarrying operations. It also noted that an investigation into the causes of the explosion is currently underway. Gelignite is widely used in mining and rock-breaking activities; however, over time—and if not stored properly—it can become highly unstable.