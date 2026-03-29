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More than 9 million people across US protest against Donald Trump, demand his removal over Iran War and inflation

More than 9 million people across US protest against Donald Trump, demand his removal over Iran War and inflation

Resentment against Trump has been observed not only within the United States but also in other parts of the world.

Protesters march in a 'No Kings' rally against U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. (Jose Luis Magana/The Associated Press)

New Delhi: On Saturday, more than 9 million people participated in the ‘No Kings Rally’ held across the United States against President Trump. According to media reports, these protests were organized at over 3,300 locations across all 50 states of the US.

Protesters Angered by Several Policies of Trump Administration

Organizers stated that, compared to the previous ‘No Kings’ protests held in October, approximately one million more people participated this time, and about 600 additional events were organized.

The protesters assert that they are angered by several policies of the Trump administration. Their anger is directed specifically at the escalating tensions with Iran, strict immigration enforcement measures, and rising inflation. In many locations, people displayed posters against Trump and Vice President JD Vance, demanding their removal from office.

3 ‘No Kings’ Protests Have Been Held

To date, three ‘No Kings’ protests have been held against Trump at the national level. The first major protest was organized in June 2025. This was followed by a second protest in October 2025, while the third protest took place on March 28, that is, yesterday.

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Protests Make No Difference to the Public: White House

Describing these protests as “therapy sessions,” the White House stated that they hold no significant relevance for the general public. Meanwhile, Trump maintains that his decisions are aimed at strengthening the nation. He also asserted that he is not a “king” and that the allegations being levelled against him are false.

Resentment against Trump has been observed not only within the United States but also in other parts of the world. In cities such as Paris, London, and Lisbon, people took to the streets to protest against Trump and demand his removal from office.

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