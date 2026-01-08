Home

News

More trouble for India? Bill targeting India with 500% tariff for Russia oil trade gets Trumps green light, India may have to pay...

More trouble for India? Bill targeting India with 500% tariff for Russia oil trade gets Trump’s green light, India may have to pay…

Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump has given a green light to the bipartisan Russia Sanctions Bill which would give leverage against India.

More trouble for India? Bill targeting India with 500% tariff for Russia oil trade gets Trump’s green light

US Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump has given a green light to the bipartisan Russia Sanctions Bill, which would give leverage against India, China, and Brazil to stop them from purchasing Russian oil and punish the countries “fueling Putin’s war machine”.

Sharing a post on X, previously Twitter, Senator Graham stated, “After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others. This will be well-timed, as Ukraine is making concessions for peace and Putin is all talk, continuing to kill the innocent.”

“This bill will allow President Trump to punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil fueling Putin’s war machine. This bill would give President Trump tremendous leverage against countries like China, India and Brazil to incentivize them to stop buying the cheap Russian oil that provides the financing for Putin’s bloodbath against Ukraine,” he further added.

After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others. This will be well-timed, as Ukraine is making concessions for peace… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 7, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.