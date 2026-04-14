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More worry for China, US now planning to corner Xi Jinping by signing defense deal with...

More worry for China, US now planning to corner Xi Jinping by signing defense deal with…

More than a century ago, Alfred Thayer Mahan argued that sea power, naval fleets, sea lanes, and maritime trade would determine the future of the world's great powers.

More worry for China, US now planning to corner Beijing by signing defense deal with...

A defense deal is about to be signed between the United States and Indonesia, directly targeting China following which Indonesia may allow the US to use its airspace. In this regard, a meeting took place in Washington, D.C., between Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. This defense deal is directly linked to China’s Malacca Strait tensions. The Malacca Strait is located between the Malay Peninsula (Malaysia) and the Indonesian island of Sumatra. It connects the Indian Ocean (Andaman Sea) to the Pacific Ocean (South China Sea). Its length is approximately 900 kilometers, but its width is less than 3 kilometers in some places.

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao warned China about this issue twenty years ago. In 2003, the then Chinese President coined the term “Malacca Dilemma.” He stated that other powers could blockade Malacca, disrupting China’s economy. He was referring to India and the United States. China still imports most of its oil and gas through the Malacca Strait. That is why if Donald Trump is making a compromise regarding Indonesia’s airspace , then it is not a coincidence.

How is US encircling China from Malacca?

American defense expert James Throne has written that the United States has always diplomatically presented its defense relationship with Indonesia as a “major defense partnership.” However, a deeper look reveals a different motive. The goal is to provide Indonesia, and through it, the United States and its allies, with a more comprehensive and clear picture of all developments between the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea. In times of crisis, the US could completely blockade the Malacca Strait and bring China to its knees. This is an attempt by the US to re-establish its naval power.

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Oil from the Gulf countries and Africa reaches China by sea. The shortest and cheapest route passes through India, through the Straits of Malacca and surrounding Indonesia, and then through areas where the US Navy has been present with its allies for years. From here, the US Navy monitors ships bound for China. This creates an invisible pressure on China, which it has yet to resolve.

How did maritime chokepoints become weapons?

Iran has weaponised sea lanes by blocking the Strait of Hormuz. More than a century ago, Alfred Thayer Mahan argued that maritime power, naval fleets, narrow sea lanes, and maritime trade will determine the future of the world’s great powers. Trump’s Indonesia move is entirely based on that principle. Instead of attempting to establish dominance on land, Washington is strengthening its hold on the sea lanes and straits through which China’s economic lifeline flows.

Beijing has made numerous attempts over the past two decades to break out of this trap. To do so, it has laid pipelines from Central Asia and Russia, built a corridor through Myanmar, and created a “string of ports” from Gwadar to Djibouti. Yet, it has not been able to overcome the Malacca dilemma. Land routes for oil and gas exports are rarely used and are also significantly more expensive. Most of China’s energy still arrives via tankers and transits through Southeast Asia’s sea lanes. This is why Indonesia is so important. This is another move by President Trump that will surely upset China.

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