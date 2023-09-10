Morocco Earthquake: Nation Declares 3 Days Of Mourning as Death Toll Rises To 2000, World Leaders Express Condolence

According to a statement from the military, King Mohammed VI of Morocco directed the armed forces to deploy specialized search and rescue teams and a surgical field hospital.

Rabat (Morocco): Morocco on Sunday declared 3 days of mourning as the death toll in the devastating earthquake surpassed 2000. After the magnitude 6.8 earthquake, which claimed the lives of more than 2,012 people and injured 2,059 others while also leaving many homeless, authorities on Saturday proclaimed three days of national mourning in the country.

Historic Structures Damaged in Earthquake

Historic structures in Marrakesh, the closest city to the epicentre, were damaged by the earthquake that shook Morocco’s High Atlas mountains late on Friday night, but the majority of casualties were recorded in mountainous regions to the south in the Al-Haouz and Taroudant provinces, reported Al Jazeera.

In the meantime, the rescue team started efforts to clear roads for search and rescue operations.

As per the updates, the earthquake was reported at 03:41:01 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 18.5 km. The magnitude of the earthquake caused pulses to travel from Sidi Ifni in the south to Rabat in the north and beyond. The epicentre was noted at 72 kilometres west of Marrakesh, a major economic centre.

According to Al Jazeera, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Department (AFAD) says it has placed two hundred and sixty-five members of medical, relief, and search and rescue agencies on alert, in case it receives a distress call from Morocco.

PM Modi Expresses Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the quake. Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”

US President Biden Expresses Condolence

US President Joe Biden on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Morocco earthquake which resulted in the death of more than 2000 people. He said that he is “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives and massive devastation that was caused by the quake in Morocco.

In a post on X, Biden wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Morocco.”

“The United States stands by Morocco and my friend King Mohammed VI at this difficult moment. And, my Administration is ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Moroccan people,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

