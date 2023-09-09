Morocco Earthquake: Terrifying Videos Of Buildings Shaking Violently, Reduced To Rubble & Dust Goes Viral

Moroccan citizens shared videos showing the aftermath of the earthquake, with buildings reduced to rubble and dust. Parts of the iconic red walls surrounding Marrakech's historic old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, were also damaged.

Rabat: At least 296 people have died after a powerful earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck central Morocco, the Interior Ministry confirmed on Saturday. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was in the High Atlas Mountains, 71 km south-west of Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5 km. The quake struck at 11.11 p.m. and videos on social media showed people fleeing on the roads, damaged buildings and rubble-strewn streets.

According to a reports, the majority of the fatalities occurred in remote mountainous regions that presented significant challenges for rescue efforts due to their difficult accessibility.

Moroccan citizens shared videos showing the aftermath of the earthquake, with buildings reduced to rubble and dust. Parts of the iconic red walls surrounding Marrakech’s historic old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, were also damaged. Videos from tourists and locals depicted scenes of people evacuating restaurants and establishments, with the sound of loud club music in the background.

WATCH: Morocco Earthquake aftermath viral videos

BREAKING: 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Morocco, killing over 300 people. My heart goes out to all those affected. Stay strong. 🇲🇦🙏 #Morocco pic.twitter.com/c2u56EA6DJ — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) September 9, 2023

The tremors were also reportedly felt in the capital Rabat, some 350 km away from the epicentre, as well as the cities of Casablanca and Essaouira.

The quake was also felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria, according to the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere and Algeria’s Civil Defense agency, which oversees emergency response.

Though earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa, a magnitude 5.8 tremor struck near Agadir and caused thousands of deaths in 1960.

