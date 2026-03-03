Home

Will Iran’s Mosaic Strategy make Donald Trump and Pentagon revise their strategies as Iran reportedly takes edge in the war?

New Delhi: Did you ever wonder how the Taliban managed to survive a 20-year war? It was because of their highly calibrated strategy and Afghanistan’s geographical conditions. Now, the Iranian government is also likely to witness a similar challenge from the United States. It is important to note that the Donald Trump administration has not yet ruled out sending American troops into Iran, and if US soldiers set foot in the nation, they could be forced to withdraw.

As per the reports, Iran has made a major shift in its defense strategy and has fully implemented a decentralized “Mosaic Defense Doctrine.” Under this strategy, provincial commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been granted complete autonomy. This means they no longer need approval from the central military leadership to carry out operations.

The move to activate the Mosaic Doctrine reportedly came after the US and Israel targeted Iran’s central command structure.

Here’s why Iran made a major change in its defense strategy:

The United States and Israel have launched strikes targeting Iran’s central leadership, military command, and weapons stockpiles.

According to the reports, the electronic warfare operations have reportedly jammed Iran’s communication systems, and key central figures are being targeted.

As a result, Iran has granted provincial military officials the authority to conduct operations independently, so they no longer need repeated approvals before taking action.

The Mosaic Defense System was designed to function in chaotic and crisis situations.

On March 1, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had asserted that Iran would decide “when and how” this conflict would end.

How Mosaic Defense system work in war?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), under this strategy, has been divided into 31 separate units (one for Tehran and 30 for other provinces). It is important to note that each unit commander is given tactical authority and operates with full decision-making autonomy.

These commanders can independently decide whether to launch missiles or drones, conduct guerrilla warfare, or choose other combat tactics. Iran’s harsh mountain terrain and expansive deserts have become strategic battlegrounds for the nation. The strategy leans strongly on guerrilla-style warfare, echoing the tactics employed in Afghanistan and during the Vietnam War.

This concept is known as “defense in depth,” a strategy designed to gradually weaken the attacking forces over time and prolong the conflict, eroding the enemy’s fighting capability.

Will the mosaic defense strategy prove effective for the IRGC?

It is being seen that if a war continues on for a long time, it becomes very difficult for an attacking country to sustain the fight. To wage the war, the Donald Trump-led United States and Israel would have to travel hundreds or even thousands of kilometers, whereas Iranian soldiers would have to travel less. The entire military would be positioned across different parts of the country. This is considered a highly effective method of warfare.

Iran has conducted several military exercises in recent days based on this strategy. That is why it believes it can trap its enemies in an endless war. The United States and Israel do not want this. They are observing Russia’s situation in Ukraine.

What is the real objective of Iran’s shrewd commanders?

Iran wants to entangle the United States in a trap similar to Vietnam and Afghanistan. It would be like a spider’s web where Iran will try to exhaust the attackers badly on the battlefield. To use the region’s geography to carry out ambush attacks, to turn the offensive into a nightmare.

The IRGC has ground, naval, and air forces. In a significant statement, Foreign Minister Araghchi has said that this strategy has locked in Iran’s final control. By launching an attack on Tehran from the sky, the United States can certainly cause massive damage, but it cannot bring about regime change. Without deploying ground troops, overthrowing a government is extremely difficult.

