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Mossad agent, Mr M, used creativity, cunning, and technology against Iran; Died outside Israel: Tel Avivs very rare confession: Who was Mr M?

‘Mossad agent, Mr M, used creativity, cunning, and technology against Iran; Died outside Israel’: Tel Aviv’s very rare confession: Who was Mr M?

David Barnea did not disclose who Mr M was, when he was killed, or the specific incident during which he lost his life.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: For the first time, Mossad has acknowledged that one of its agents was killed abroad during an operation against Iran. Mossad Director David Barnea himself confirmed the death of the spy during an overseas mission. Speaking on Tuesday at a ceremony commemorating the intelligence agency’s fallen agents, he stated that a Mossad agent had been killed abroad during an operation targeting Iran. The agent has been identified as Mr M.

What Did Mossad Director Say?

“The operations led by M. combined creativity, cunning, and technology and significantly influenced the success of the campaign against Iran,” Barnea said at the ceremony.

“During Operation Roaring Lion, my heart filled with pride for M.’s character and actions. The operations they commanded combined creativity, cunning, and advanced technology, significantly influencing the success of the operation against Iran,” Barnea stated.

Details of Agent Withheld

David Barnea did not disclose who Mr M was, when he was killed, or the specific incident during which he lost his life. He also refrained from revealing the location where Mr M met his end, stating only that he had fallen in the line of duty outside Israel’s borders. The exact timing of Mr M’s death remains unclear.

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‘Mossad Agent Died in Italy’

Following the Mossad Chief’s statement, Israeli media reported that agent Mr M had died in Italy in 2023. At the time, he was working in collaboration with Italy’s intelligence agency to prevent Iran from acquiring modern weaponry. According to reports, he died at Lake Maggiore when his boat capsized. The accident claimed his life, along with those of two members of the Italian intelligence agency and the boat captain’s wife.

Mr M Buried in Ashkelon

It is reported that he was laid to rest in Ashkelon later that same year. Barnea’s speech on Tuesday marked the first public disclosure regarding the death of Mossad agent Mr M. Israel typically keeps information regarding the deaths of its intelligence agents strictly confidential. A confession regarding the death of a Mossad agent is considered a highly rare occurrence in the history of Israel.

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