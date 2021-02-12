Jerusalem/New Delhi: An explosive report about the alleged assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh by Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in Iran’s capital Tehran in November 2020 has revealed new shocking details of how the killing took place. Also Read - Top Nuclear Scientist killed by Satellite-controlled Machine Gun With ‘Artificial Intelligence’: Iran

The report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday said the Iranian nuclear scientist was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by Mossad.

The report published on the website of the London-based newspaper cited intelligence sources to claim that a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on the 59-year-old scientist after eight months of surveillance.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme.

The scientist had been described by Western and Israeli intelligence services for years as the mysterious leader of a covert atomic bomb programme halted in 2003, which Israel and the United States accuse Iran of trying to restore. Iran has long denied seeking to weaponise nuclear energy.

Iranian media said Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died in hospital after armed assassins gunned him down in his car. Shortly after his death, Iran blamed Israel for the killing with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role.”

Israel declined to comment in November and on Wednesday night an Israeli government spokesman responded to the latest report by saying: “We never comment on such matters. There has been no change in our position.”

Scientist’s death extended Iran’s bomb plans

According to the Jewish Chronicle’s report, Iran has “secretly assessed that it will take six years” before a replacement for him is “fully operational” and that his death had “extended the period of time it would take Iran to achieve a bomb from about three-and-a-half months to two years.”

Giving no further details of its sourcing, the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper said the Mossad mounted the automated gun on a Nissan pickup and that “the bespoke weapon, operated remotely by agents on the ground as they observed the target, was so heavy because it included a bomb that destroyed the evidence after the killing.”

US not involved but signaled

It said the attack was carried out “by Israel alone, without American involvement” but that US officials were given some form of notice beforehand.

