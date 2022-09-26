Kathmandu: At least 2 climbers have been killed and as many as 12 climbers were injured when an avalanche struck them just below Camp IV of Mt Manaslu. The avalanche struck the route just below Camp IV when they were ferrying logistics to high camps. A rescue and search operation is currently underway. Aerial searches by Simrik Air, Kailash Air and Heli Everest are being conducted in the area. However, bad weather is said to be hampering rescue efforts of the climbers.Also Read - Seven Army Personnel Hit By Avalanche In Arunachal Pradesh 'Confirmed Dead'; President Kovind, PM Modi Express Grief

As per reports, Sherpa climbers from Seven Summit Treks, Satori Adventure, Imagine Nepal Treks, Elite Expedition, and 8K Expeditions are among the injured.

Over 400 climbers plan to reach the true summit of the peak on 28/29 of this month. According to Nirmal Purja 'Nimsdai' from Elite Expedition, all clients and guides were safe.

Meanwhile, Dawa Sherpa from Imagine Nepal Treks informed that five from his expedition have suffered injuries, of which two are in critical condition. Likewise, Satori Adventure’s Rishi Bhandari revealed that three from his expedition were injured and one was in a critical condition. Furthermore, Pemba Sherpa from 8K Expedition said Indian climber Baljeet Kaur and her Sherpa guide both suffered minor injuries and they were safe at the moment. Thaneswar Guragai from Seven Summit Treks said that two from the expedition suffered minor injuries in the incident.