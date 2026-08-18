‘Move Imran Khan to hospital’: Top Pakistan court orders shift from Adiala Jail amid health concerns

Imran Khan’s legal problems increased after he was removed as Pakistan’s prime minister through a no-confidence vote in 2022. Since then, he has faced several cases, including allegations linked to state gifts and his marriage.

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'Move Imran Khan to hospital': Top Pakistan court orders shift from Adiala Jail amid health concerns | Image: X

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered that former Prime Minister Imran Khan be shifted from Adiala Jail to a private hospital, following concerns over his health. The order is a major relief for Khan, whose Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and family had been asking authorities to provide him with better medical care. Their concerns were based on his recent medical reports from the jail.

Concerns over Imran Khan’s health have been growing for several months, with his sons repeatedly speaking about his condition. His lawyers have also claimed that the former Pakistan prime minister has suffered major loss of vision in his right eye while in jail.

Khan to be shifted within 48 hours

According to PTI spokesperson Naeem Haider Panjutha, the Supreme Court has directed that Khan be moved to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours.

The court has said that the 73-year-old former prime minister should stay at the hospital until September 16. It has also allowed Khan to meet his family members once every week.

Medical board to monitor his health

The Supreme Court has ordered the formation of a medical board to assess Khan’s condition. His personal doctor and his sister, Dr Uzma Khan, will be part of the medical panel, according to the order.

However, the court has asked Khan’s lawyers and family members not to release his medical reports to the media or turn the issue into a political matter.

Imran Khan has been in Jail since 2023

The former cricketer-turned-politician has been held at Adiala Jail since August 2023.

Khan has been convicted in several cases since his removal as Pakistan’s prime minister in 2022. He has repeatedly claimed that the cases against him are politically motivated.

Concerns over Imran Khan’s health

In a post on X, Pakistan’s former President Arif Alvi said he had examined Khan’s medical reports with the help of several medical specialists. He described the findings as “alarming” and said he wanted to explain the concerns in simple terms so that people could understand Khan’s condition.

According to Alvi, the most worrying issues were Khan’s high levels of anxiety and stress, along with palpitations and high blood pressure.

He also pointed out that sleeplessness was not directly mentioned in the medical report. However, he said the medicines prescribed to Khan appeared to suggest that he was having trouble sleeping.

Alvi said he has known Khan for more than 35 years and claimed that stress had never previously been a major problem for the former prime minister.

He said Khan’s current stress levels were particularly concerning and argued that they showed the impact of his long imprisonment and isolation.

Legal cases

Imran Khan’s legal problems increased after he was removed as Pakistan’s prime minister through a no-confidence vote in 2022. Since then, he has faced several cases, including allegations linked to state gifts and his marriage. Some of the convictions against him have been suspended or overturned, while other cases and appeals are still pending.

Khan has denied all wrongdoing and has maintained that the cases against him are politically motivated.