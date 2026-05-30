Move over Goa, how Sri Lanka can be the ‘new staycation’ for Indians with Ahmedabad–Colombo direct flight

Sri Lanka’s Colombo is emerging as the new staycation hotspot for Indians — here’s why.

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Move over Goa, how Sri Lanka can be the 'new staycation' for Indians with Ahmedabad–Colombo direct flight | Image: X

Sri Lanka – A ‘New Staycation’ For Indians: Small getaways are becoming increasingly popular among young Indian professionals. After a hectic work week many prefer short trips to relax and reduce stress. Gujarat is emerging as one of the major states where such quick vacations are gaining popularity among young professionals looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. Instead of choosing Goa, which was once their preferred destination, many travelers seeking nature and adventure are now exploring new options, which also include short international trips to picturesque destinations known for their scenic beaches.

Also Read: This 3-hour Colombo flight can help reclaim the Ramayana trail for Indians, know how

Sri Lanka’s Colombo is emerging as a new alternative for these professionals, fulfilling all their needs without burning extra leave. This quick getaway also adds an international stamp to their passports.

To fulfil this dreamy quick staycation for young professionals, City of Dreams Sri Lanka in collaboration with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and Walkers Tours, has introduced direct flights from Ahmedabad to Colombo, enhancing connectivity for Indian travelers to South Asia’s first fully integrated resort.

City of Dreams Sri Lanka has partnered with FitsAir to launch the direct three-hour flight to Colombo. It means young Gujaratis can fly directly to Colombo and enjoy their quick staycation. They can enjoy the international quick trip that too by spending less time traveling than they would on a long drive to a local suburb.

In simple words, these individuals can finish work on Friday, take a flight, reach Colombo in just 3 hours, enjoy their weekend and return to the office by Monday.

What is FitsAir?

FitsAir is Sri Lanka’s first private international airline, which has introduced special flights from Ahmedabad to Colombo for travel enthusiasts who wants to explore the beauty of Sri Lanka. The airline provides travelers with convenient connectivity and a comfortable travel experience.

Colombo – A Religious Getaway For Hindus

With the construction of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, people are opting for religious tours in India and abroad to reconnect with their cultural heritage and spiritual roots. Colombo is also home for some of the ancient Hindu temples. Visiting these temples is an ideal choice for seekers of divinity and peace.

Here Is The List Of 7 Temples In Colombo For A Religious Getaway

The Gangaramaya temple, which is located on Beira Lake. It is one of the oldest Buddhist temples in Colombo.

Kelaniya Raja Maha Vihara is another Buddhist temple which was built in the 5th century. It is believed that the temple was visited by the Buddha on his third visit to the Sri Lanka.

Isipathanaramaya Temple was built in 1916 in Havelock Town. It is one of the oldest Buddhist Temples in Colombo.

Vajiraramaya Temple, which was established in 1901 by Pelene Sri Vajiraramaya Maha Nayaka Thera, is one of the most famous Buddhist Temples in the world.

Sri Kailawasanathan Swami Devasthanam, devoted to Lord Ganesha and Shiva, is the oldest Hindu Temple in Colombo.

Kathiresan Pillaiyar Temple is dedicated to God Murugan, the war god of Hindu mythology.

Located on in Havelock road, Mayurapathy Sri Pathrakali Amman Kovil is an ancient Hindu temple which is known for its stunning architecture.

Gujarat-Sri Lanka Direct Flight To Boost Tourism And Trade

FitsAir will operate the new Ahmedabad–Colombo flights three times a week, further strengthening Colombo’s appeal as a luxury getaway for Indian travelers.

Tailored Holiday Experiences For Indian Travelers

The direct Ahmedabad-Colombo flights will also offer specially curated Cinnamon holiday packages which is specially designed for Indian travel enthusiasts. These packages include a visit to Kandy and beautiful beach stays at Cinnamon resorts across the island.

According to Kamal Munasinghe, Senior Vice President, Colombo Hotels, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, “India continues to be one of our most important markets, and Gujarat in particular has shown strong interest in Colombo as a leisure destination. These dedicated flights provide a seamless gateway for travellers to experience the vibrant energy, entertainment, and hospitality that define City of Dreams Sri Lanka, while exploring curated Cinnamon holiday experiences across the island.”