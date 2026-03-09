Home

Mr Prime Minister, grant them asylum: Who did Trump make this appeal to for Iranian football team?

Donald Trump has appealed to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese not to send them back and instead grant them asylum in Australia.

Iran's women's football team has been under intense scrutiny since arriving in Australia for the Women's Asian Cup. (Getty Images: Albert Perez)

New Delhi: Amid the war against Iran, US President Donald Trump has expressed his concern for the Iranian women’s football team in Australia. He appealed to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese not to send them back and instead grant them asylum in Australia, as if they were sent back to Tehran, they would likely be killed by the Islamic regime. Significantly, this demand for the Iranian women’s team is being raised on social media and other platforms because they refused to sing the Iranian national anthem during a match last week.

If not Australia, United States will take them: Trump

Amid growing concerns about the safety of these women players on social media, Trump also raised his voice. Addressing the Australian Prime Minister on Truth Social, he wrote that if Australia deports them, it would be making a terrible humanitarian mistake. Furthermore, Trump stated that if Australia is unwilling to do so, the US is ready to grant them asylum. Trump wrote, “Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake if it allows the Iranian women’s national football team to be deported back to Iran, where they will likely be killed. Don’t do this, Mr. Prime Minister. Grant them asylum. If you don’t, the United States will take them.”

What’s the whole matter?

The Iranian women’s football team, which was in Australia for a tournament, made headlines when the Iranian national anthem was played during their opening match against South Korea on March 2nd, and all the players stood in silence. This incident occurred after the US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran, in which Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. Following this, Iran’s state media issued harsh statements against the players, calling them “wartime traitors” and their action “the height of disgrace.”

After this incident, the team continued playing matches, but after losing 2-0 against the Philippines on Sunday, they were forced to withdraw from the tournament and will now have to return to Iran. During this final match, some fans waved flags of Iran’s Pahlavi dynasty and booed loudly during the national anthem. This has raised global concerns about the players’ safety in Iran. More than 66,000 people have signed a petition urging the Australian government not to force the players to leave Australia, fearing their lives could be in danger in Iran.

