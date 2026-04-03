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Much more to follow: Trump issues stern warning after Irans biggest bridge hit

‘Much more to follow’: Trump issues stern warning after Iran’s biggest bridge hit

Iran’s biggest bridge has been hit and destroyed. Trump issues stern warning.

There seems to be no immediate end to the Iran-US war. The joint strike by the US and Israel, which started on February 28, continues with Tehran’s retaliation. Several top Iranian leaders have died. Over 1000 Iranians civilians have died. Weeks into the conflict, the violence shows no signs of slowing. Thousands of airstrikes and missile exchanges have devastated infrastructure and killed civilians.

What did Donald Trump say after Iran’s biggest bridge was destroyed?

Now, in a major development, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) stated that Iran’s biggest bridge has been hit and called on Tehran to make a deal before it is “too late.” Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again — Much more to follow! IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE, AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT OF WHAT STILL COULD BECOME A GREAT COUNTRY! President DONALD J. TRUMP.” Along with the post, he even shared a video clip that showed a bridge coming down.

What warning did Trump give to Iran after the strike?

According to Iranian state TV, the attack on the bridge, connecting the province to Tehran, left at least two dead and several injured, The Hill reported.

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The bridge, which was still under construction, was intended to connect Iran’s capital, Tehran, with the western city of Karaj. It is designed to be the tallest bridge in the Middle East (136m). Visuals from the site show thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky, followed by the dramatic collapse of the structure after the strike.

Will this strike escalate tensions into a wider Middle East conflict?

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces shared several operational updates from Iran in a series of posts on X.The IDF said in a post on X that more than 50 targets of the ballistic missile array in Iran were struck.IDF said that the Israeli Air Force completed 20+ strikes in central and western Tehran, striking dozens of launch sites and ballistic missile storage sites with 140+ munitions.

The development comes amid an escalating security situation in West Asia and the Gulf region as the conflict between US-Israel and Iran stands in its second month now

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