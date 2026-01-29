Home

Muhammad Yunus finally accepts reality, calls Bangladesh the world champion in fraud, urges people of the country to…

As per the report by The Dhaka Tribune, Yunus said, "Everything is fake. Many countries do not accept our passports. Visas are fake, passports are fake."

New Delhi: Muhammad Yunus, the chief of the Bangladesh interim government, has made a shameful admission that will tarnish the country’s image. On Wednesday, Muhammad Yunus said that Bangladesh has gained an unmatched notoriety as the “world champion of fraud.” As per the Prime Minister, a large-scale document forgery has severely affected Bangladesh’s global credibility. It is important to note that the statement from Yunus comes after leading the Bangladesh government for over 18 months now. In the last one and half years, Muhammad Yunus completely destroyed the country’s economy. During his tenure, Yunus did nothing for Bangladesh except cultivate hostility toward Sheikh Hasina.

Minorities witnessed the highest number of atrocities during Muhammad Yunus’s tenure. He has been accused of shielding jihadis who have unleashed unprecedented brutality against Hindus.

Everything Is Fake in Bangladesh

As per the report by The Dhaka Tribune, Yunus said, "Everything is fake. Many countries do not accept our passports. Visas are fake, passports are fake." He added, "You must have seen the headlines—'America's hub of fake things.' This is a factory of fraud that we have created."

The report further added that Yunus made these remarks while inaugurating the four-day Digital Device and Innovation Expo 2026 at the Bangladesh–China Friendship Conference Center in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka.

No entry for Bangladeshis in several countries:

Muhammad Yunus further added that the people of his country are facing visa rejections abroad mainly due to forged documents, including fake educational certificates. He stated, “I have seen cases where people applied for visas using fake certificates. One woman applied as a doctor, but all her documents were forged.”

Yunus also said that because of such practices, some countries have completely refused entry to Bangladeshi citizens, including seafarers.

This Appeal Made by Yunus to Bangladeshis

He said, “These frauds are carried out using intelligence and creativity—but for the wrong purpose.” He warned that technology should not be used to promote deception. He further stated, “If we want to move forward in the field of technology, we must ensure fairness and honesty. We do not want this country to become a factory of fraud. We want to walk with our heads held high in the world on the strength of our own capabilities.”

