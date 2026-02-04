Home

News

Muhammad Yunus Vs General Zaman: Dispute over CGS appointment sparks tension between Bangladesh govt and Army

Muhammad Yunus Vs General Zaman: Dispute over CGS appointment sparks tension between Bangladesh govt and Army

General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Bangladesh Army Chief, is a relative of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and his appointment was made during the Hasina government.

Dispute over CGS appointment sparks tension between Bangladesh govt and Army

New Delhi: In a significant development, the tensions between the Muhammad Yunus government and the army have again flared up. According to the reports, the Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus and Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman are at loggerheads over the appointment of a top official in the Bangladesh Army.

This is not the first time that the two leaders have differed on several issues. It is important to note that this tension has surfaced at a time when Bangladesh is just days away from elections. General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Bangladesh Army Chief, is a relative of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and his appointment was made during the Hasina government.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh in Panic after India signs ‘Mother of all deals’ FTA with Europe, Yunus rushes to EU

Here are some of the key details:

As per the report by Northeast News, differences have emerged between senior Bangladesh Army officials and Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus over filling the vacant post of Chief of General Staff (CGS).

The position fell vacant after Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shamim proceeded on mandatory leave ahead of his retirement on January 17, 2026.

Mohammad Yunus and Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman have failed to reach a consensus on the appointment of the next CGS.

The CGS is a crucial post in the Bangladesh Army

As the officer not only exercises control over the army’s budget but also oversees several key operational responsibilities.

According to the reports, General Zaman wants Lieutenant General Manur Rahman, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of ARTDOC, to be appointed as the Chief of General Staff (CGS).

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Mohammad Yunus and National Security Adviser (NSA) Khalilur Rahman, on the other hand, are backing Major General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman, the GOC of the 24th Infantry Division. It is important to note for Major General Rahman to be appointed as CGS, he would need to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.