Muhammad Yunus to become President of Bangladesh? Tarique Rahman’s close aide gives big update, says…

Talking to the media, Humayun Kabir, international affairs adviser to Tarique Rahman, said that no role has yet been finalized for Muhammad Yunus.

Muhammad Yunus (File)

New Delhi: The tenure of Muhammad Yunus as the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh‘s interim government is coming to an end. His tenure in office will be remembered for the violence against innocent Hindus at the hands of jihadis, for strengthening ties with Pakistan, and for pushing Bangladesh’s economy toward bankruptcy. Now, speculation has intensified in political arenas and on social media about his next role. It is being suggested that he may continue in the new arrangement in some constitutional position, though nothing has been officially decided so far.

Talking to the media, Humayun Kabir, international affairs adviser to Tarique Rahman, said that no role has yet been finalized for Muhammad Yunus. According to him, Rahman believes in inclusive governance and wants to consult the country’s best minds, but there has been no formal discussion regarding any specific position.

Yunus Could Prove Useful for the Presidency

Meanwhile, columnist David Bergman, who writes on Bangladesh, suggested that considering his strong international image, Yunus could prove useful for the post of president. However, both Rahman’s team and Yunus’s office have denied any such discussions.

No Desire to Return to Politics

However, Muhammad Yunus’s press secretary, Shafiqul Alam has said that Yunus has no desire to return to politics. According to him, Yunus wants to focus on social business, working with young people, and his “Three Zeros” vision—eliminating poverty, unemployment, and carbon emissions. So far, Yunus himself has not made any public statement regarding his future. Political analysts believe that his next move will become clear only after the transfer of power.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.